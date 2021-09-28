Oil

API shows crude, fuel stocks rise in most recent week - sources

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. Gasoline inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels and distillate stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

