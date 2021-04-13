API shows crude, distillate stocks down, gasoline up -sources

April 13 (Reuters) - Crude oil and distillate stocks fell in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories rose, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude stocks were down by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended April 9. Gasoline inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 3 million barrels, the data showed, according to sources.

(Reporting By New York Energy Desk Editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.