API shows crude, distillate stocks down, gasoline up -sources

API shows crude, distillate stocks down, gasoline up

Reuters
April 13

Crude oil and distillate stocks fell in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories rose, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude stocks were down by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended April 9. Gasoline inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 3 million barrels, the data showed, according to sources.

