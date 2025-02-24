API GROUP ORATION ($APG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,856,357,234 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

API GROUP ORATION Insider Trading Activity

API GROUP ORATION insiders have traded $APG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 660,000 shares for an estimated $23,408,751 .

. JAMES E LILLIE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,206,845 .

. IAN G H ASHKEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $7,364,668 .

. LOUIS LAMBERT (SVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,679 shares for an estimated $204,671

API GROUP ORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of API GROUP ORATION stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

API GROUP ORATION Government Contracts

We have seen $334,842 of award payments to $APG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

API GROUP ORATION Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

