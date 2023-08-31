APi Group (APG) Price Target Increased by 13.36% to 33.79

The average one-year price target for APi Group (NYSE:APG) has been revised to 33.79 / share. This is an increase of 13.36% from the prior estimate of 29.81 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from the latest reported closing price of 28.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APG is 0.61%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 197,276K shares. The put/call ratio of APG is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 34,200K shares representing 14.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,090K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9,581K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 13.84% over the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 5,950K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 16.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,853K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 5,358K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

APi Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

