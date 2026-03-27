APi Group (APG) Price Target Increased by 11.45% to 53.24

The average one-year price target for APi Group (NYSE:APG) has been revised to $53.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.45% from the prior estimate of $47.76 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.58% from the latest reported closing price of $40.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is an decrease of 297 owner(s) or 34.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APG is 0.43%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.95% to 347,894K shares. The put/call ratio of APG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 23,116K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,228K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 58.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,951K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,023K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 43.10% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 15,017K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,898K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 11,538K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,306K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,251K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,626K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 37.19% over the last quarter.

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