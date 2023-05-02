APi Group (APG) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

APi Group Inc. APG is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the opening bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.6% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APi Group’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.54 billion, indicating a 5% year-over-year increase. The likely increase is expected to have been due to strong operational performance and organic growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 23 cents per share, flat from the year-ago actual figure. Strong spending controls and procurement initiatives are likely to have been offset by the negative impacts of supply-chain disruptions.

APi Group Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

APi Group Corporation price-eps-surprise | APi Group Corporation Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for APi Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APi Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Aptiv APTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. APTV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, up 41.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.53 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an average negative earnings surprise of 6.6% in the previous four quarters.

Green Dot GDOT currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, down 28.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $385.3 million, down 2.4% from the prior-year figure. GDOT has an impressive average earnings surprise of 36% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

