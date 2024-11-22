APi Group Announces CFO Resignation and Interim Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
APi Group ( (APG) ) just unveiled an announcement.
APi Group Corporation has announced the resignation of its CFO, Kevin Krumm, effective December 13, 2024. David Jackola will step in as interim CFO, bringing extensive finance experience and a deep understanding of APi’s operations. The company is actively searching for a permanent replacement while reaffirming its 2024 financial guidance, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and future growth.
