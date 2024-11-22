News & Insights

APi Group Announces CFO Resignation and Interim Appointment

November 22, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APi Group ( (APG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

APi Group Corporation has announced the resignation of its CFO, Kevin Krumm, effective December 13, 2024. David Jackola will step in as interim CFO, bringing extensive finance experience and a deep understanding of APi’s operations. The company is actively searching for a permanent replacement while reaffirming its 2024 financial guidance, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and future growth.

