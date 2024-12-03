API crude inventories for week of November 29

API reports that crude inventories rose 1.2M barrels last week. Gasoline inventories rose 4.6M barrels, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the data. API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin is scheduled for release every Tuesday afternoon.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on USO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.