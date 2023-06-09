APi (APG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

APi (APG) closed the most recent trading day at $24.61, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APi as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, APi is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.76 billion, up 6.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion, which would represent changes of +12.78% and +6.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, APi currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.56, which means APi is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that APG has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

