APi (APG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

APi (APG) closed at $26.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

APi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APi is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion, up 6.88% from the year-ago period.

APG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.78% and +6.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note APi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.62, which means APi is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that APG has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

