APi (APG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

APi (APG) closed at $21.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

APi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APi is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, up 5% from the prior-year quarter.

APG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.03% and +4.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APi is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, APi is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.

Meanwhile, APG's PEG ratio is currently 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

