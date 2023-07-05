APi (APG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

APi (APG) closed at $26.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APi as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, APi is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.76 billion, up 6.88% from the prior-year quarter.

APG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.78% and +6.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, APi is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.19, which means APi is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, APG's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Business - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

