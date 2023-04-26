APi (APG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

APi (APG) closed at $21.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.48% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

APi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, up 5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion, which would represent changes of +12.03% and +4.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, APi is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.76.

Meanwhile, APG's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.