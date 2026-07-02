APH's Communications Solutions Powers AI-Led Growth: What's Ahead?

Amphenol’s APH Communications Solutions segment is becoming the company’s primary growth engine. In first-quarter 2026, the segment generated $4.53 billion in sales, up 88% year over year and 47% organically, making up about 60% of APH’s revenues. This growth was driven primarily by strong demand in IT datacom, especially AI-related applications, along with strength in industrial markets and contributions from acquisitions.



Moreover, the Communications Solutions segment’s operating income rose to $1.39 billion from $660.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin expanded to 30.6% from 27.4%, driven by higher volumes, although recent acquisitions are still somewhat margin-dilutive. The segment is also benefiting from Amphenol’s acquisition strategy. The CommScope deal added fiber optic interconnect capabilities for IT datacom and communications networks, as well as building infrastructure connectivity products. This strengthens Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers, upgraded networks and broader connectivity demand.



Amphenol management’s comments reinforce the growth outlook. IT datacom represented 41% of sales, with revenues rising 99% in dollar terms and 81% organically, driven by AI-related products. With CommScope, Amphenol now has a broader portfolio of high-speed copper, power and fiber optic interconnect products, which management sees as critical for next-generation AI systems. The segment is driving Amphenol’s prospects by combining AI data center demand, network upgrades, acquisition-led portfolio expansion and rising margins. This gives APH a stronger growth profile and better earnings leverage, although integration costs and acquisition-related margin dilution remain near-term factors to watch.



For the second quarter of 2026, APH expects sales of $8.1-$8.2 billion. Adjusted earnings are projected at $1.14-$1.16 per share for the second quarter.

How Rivals Stack Up Against APH

Amphenol is increasingly challenged by major rivals such as TE Connectivity TEL and Bel Fuse BELFB.



TE Connectivity remains Amphenol’s most formidable rival, matching APH across connectors, sensors and advanced interconnect solutions spanning automotive, industrial, aerospace and high-speed communications. With a vast global footprint, deep customer relationships and a broad product portfolio, TE Connectivity leverages targeted acquisitions and strong AI and EV design wins, especially in hyperscale platforms, to reinforce its leadership and keep pace with APH in the accelerating communications race.



Bel Fuse’s outlook is increasingly supported by rising AI infrastructure spending and the recovery in enterprise networking demand. The Industrial Technology & Data Solutions segment continues to benefit from healthy demand for networking and data infrastructure, with improving momentum in data center connectivity and high-performance computing applications. BELFB is seeing robust bookings from AI-focused customers and enterprise networking clients as hyperscalers invest in next-generation AI architectures, boosting demand for its power conversion, power protection and high-speed interconnect solutions.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have surged 27.5% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 18.2%.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 33.18X, higher than the sector’s 24.14.

APH Stock Is Overvalued



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.76 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 42.51% jump year over year.



Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.