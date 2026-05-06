APH's Communication Solutions Sales Accelerate: More Upside Ahead?

Amphenol APH is riding on strong Communications Solutions segment performance that accounted for 59.5% of first-quarter 2026 sales. Communication Solutions segment sales rose 88% year over year and 47% organically to $4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026.



The key driver behind this surge is the rapid expansion of next-generation data centers, AI compute infrastructure and advanced communications networks. Communication Solutions' outstanding year-over-year sales growth was primarily driven by exceptional growth in the IT datacom market, which was fueled by accelerating demand for AI-related applications and continued strength in the base datacom business.



APH highlighted that IT datacom represented a significant portion of sales in the reported quarter (around 41% of overall revenue), driven by large-scale investments in AI infrastructure and data center expansion. Communications networks provided additional lift, boosted by higher operator spending and the integration of the Andrew acquisition.



Growth in the Communication Solutions segment was supported by the contribution of recent acquisitions, particularly CommScope. The acquisition strengthened Amphenol’s position in high-speed copper, fiber optics and power interconnect solutions, especially across data center and communications networks applications. In addition, the Andrew acquisition expanded the company’s exposure to wireless and communications infrastructure markets, contributing to the segment’s overall scale and diversification.



The Communication Solutions segment operating margin expanded 320 basis points (bps) year over year to 30.6%, primarily due to a combination of volume-driven leverage and execution strength, despite cost pressures and the dilutive impact of acquisitions.



With AI architectures growing more complex and bandwidth needs accelerating globally, Amphenol’s Communication Solutions segment is positioned at the center of a multi-year infrastructure expansion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Communication Solutions revenues is pegged at $18.6 billion for 2026, indicating a jump of 54.3% from the figure reported in 2025.

Amphenol Faces Stiff Competition

Amphenol is increasingly challenged by major rivals such as TE Connectivity TEL and Astera Labs ALAB.



TE Connectivity is a major competitor to Amphenol, offering connectors, sensors and high-speed interconnects across automotive, industrial, aerospace and communications markets. Supported by a global presence, strong customer relationships and acquisitions, TE Connectivity is expanding in AI and EV platforms. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, TEL posted revenues of $4.74 billion, up 15% year over year (7% organic), with the adjusted operating margin rising 130 bps to 22%.



Astera Labs is emerging as a strong challenger to Amphenol, driven by its focus on PCIe 6 and CXL solutions for AI infrastructure. The Aries, Taurus and Scorpio platforms support high-speed, low-latency connectivity for next-gen GPUs. In the first quarter of 2026, Astera Labs reported revenues of $308.4 million, up 14% sequentially and 93% year over year, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 36.2%.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have gained 2.8% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 12%.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 28.55X, higher than the sector’s 27.21.

APH Stock Is Overvalued



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.62 per share, an upward revision of 7.4% over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 38.32% increase year over year.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.