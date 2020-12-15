Aphria, Tilray said to be in advanced merger talks- BNN Bloomberg

US Markets
Aphria, Tilray said to be in advanced merger talks

Canadian pot producer Aphria, and rival Tilray Inc are said to be in advanced merger talks, BNN Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The merged entity is likely to retain the Tilray name and pick Aphria Chief Executive Officer Irwin Simon as its CEO, the report said.

The negotiations were ongoing as of Tuesday and there was no guarantee that a deal would be completed, BNN Bloomberg added.

Both Aphria and Tilray did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

