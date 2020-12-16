US Markets
Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Canadian pot producer Aphria and rival Tilray Inc have agreed to combine their operations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Aphria APHA.TO, APHA.O and rival Tilray Inc TLRY.O have agreed to combine their operations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The all-stock deal will create a new company with an equity value of about C$4.8 billion ($3.77 billion), the report said, citing a statement from the companies and interviews of the heads of Aphria and Tilray.

Aphria will pay a 23% premium to Tilray stock's last closing price on Tuesday and its shareholders will own 62% of Tilray's stock under the terms of the deal, Bloomberg News said. (https://bloom.bg/3qXXvjs)

The new company will trade under Tilray's ticker on the Nasdaq.

Both the companies did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Canadian business news network BNN Bloomberg had earlier reported that the companies were in advanced merger talks.

($1 = 1.2731 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shradha Singh and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

