Aphria Shareholders Approve Arrangement With Tilray - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO, APHA) said its shareholders approved the arrangement, pursuant to which Tilray will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Aphria shares. A total of 108,409,367 Aphria shares were represented by proxy at the speical meeting, representing approximately 34.43% of the issued and outstanding Aphria shares. Of the total Aphria shares voted, 99.38% voted for the deal.

Aphria noted that closing of the arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including court approval and the approval of Tilray Stockholders.

