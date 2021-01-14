US Markets
APHA

Aphria posts quarterly profit on cannabis demand during lockdown

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canada's Aphria Inc posted a quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday compared to year-ago loss, as demand for cannabis and related products surged during the cornavirus-induced lockdowns.

Adds background, shares, details from the result

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Aphria Inc APHA.TO, APHA.O posted a quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday compared to year-ago loss, as demand for cannabis and related products surged during the cornavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 5% in premarket trade.

The results come on the heels of Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, which paves the way for Congress to potentially approve legislation that would repeal the nearly century-long federal prohibition on cannabis.

Aphria had earlier announced in December it would merge with rival Tilray Inc TLRY.O, creating the world's largest cannabis producer by sales and giving it a foothold in the fast-growing U.S. market.

The Ontario-based pot company posted adjusted net income of C$3.2 million ($2.53 million), or 1 Canadian cent per share, in the second-quarter ended Nov.30, compared with a loss of C$48.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share.

Its net revenue rose 33.1% to C$160.5 million. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 10.2% due to an increase in distribution revenue at its German unit CC Pharma.

($1 = 1.2668 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA TLRY

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular