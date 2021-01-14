US Markets
APHA

Aphria posts quarterly profit on cannabis demand during lockdown

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Canada's Aphria Inc on Thursday posted quarterly adjusted profit compared to year-ago loss, as demand for cannabis and related products surged during the cornavirus-induced lockdowns.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Aphria Inc APHA.TO, APHA.O on Thursday posted quarterly adjusted profit compared to year-ago loss, as demand for cannabis and related products surged during the cornavirus-induced lockdowns.

The Ontario-based pot company posted adjusted net income of C$3.2 million ($2.53 million) in the second-quarter ended Nov.30, compared with a loss of C$48.8 million.

($1 = 1.2668 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular