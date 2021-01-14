Aphria posts quarterly profit on cannabis demand during lockdown

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Aphria Inc APHA.TO, APHA.O on Thursday posted quarterly adjusted profit compared to year-ago loss, as demand for cannabis and related products surged during the cornavirus-induced lockdowns.

The Ontario-based pot company posted adjusted net income of C$3.2 million ($2.53 million) in the second-quarter ended Nov.30, compared with a loss of C$48.8 million.

($1 = 1.2668 Canadian dollars)

