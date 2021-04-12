Aphria Maintains Q3 Adj. EBITDA Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO, APHA) reported a third-quarter adjusted loss per share of C$0.15 compared to a loss of C$0.04, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to C$12.7 million from C$5.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA from cannabis business was C$7.9 million in the third quarter.

For the third quarter, net loss was C$361.0 million, or a loss of C$1.14 per share, compared to net income of C$5.7 million, or earnings C$0.02 per share, a year ago. Third-quarter net revenue of $153.6 million, an increase of 6.4% from the prior year quarter. Net cannabis revenue of C$51.7 million, a decrease of 7.8%.

