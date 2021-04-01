Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $18.12, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.05% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.58% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 12, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.35 million, up 27.1% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $529.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -250% and +30.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APHA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aphria Inc. (APHA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.