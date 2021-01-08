Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $8.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 14, 2021. On that day, APHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.39 million, up 30.65% from the prior-year quarter.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $532.73 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +31.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.7% higher. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

