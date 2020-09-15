Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.64, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $116.52 million, up 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $521.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +28.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5% lower. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

