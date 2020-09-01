Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $4.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $116.52 million, up 21.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $521.23 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +28.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower. APHA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

