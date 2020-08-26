Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $4.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $116.52 million, up 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $521.23 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +28.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 56.52% lower. APHA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.