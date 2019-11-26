Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.55, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 8.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, APHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.92 million, up 508.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $458.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +154.55% and +157.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.62% lower. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, APHA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.27, so we one might conclude that APHA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.