Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $3.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.88% in that time.

APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.69 million, up 82.28% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $417.34 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.91% and +134.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.