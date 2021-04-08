Aphria Inc. (APHA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $16.27, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 12, 2021. On that day, APHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.75 million, up 25.64% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $528.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -266.67% and +30.07%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.13% lower. APHA is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

