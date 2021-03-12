Aphria Inc. (APHA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $139.35 million, up 27.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $529.81 million. These totals would mark changes of -316.67% and +30.39%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.25% lower. APHA is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

