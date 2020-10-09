Aphria Inc. (APHA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $5.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 15, 2020. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $116.52 million, up 21.97% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $521.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +28.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.33% higher. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

