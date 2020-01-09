Aphria Inc. (APHA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $4.84, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2020. In that report, analysts expect APHA to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.88 million, up 508.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $456.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +154.55% and +156.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 92.31% higher within the past month. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APHA has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.