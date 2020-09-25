Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.23, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.66% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $116.52 million, up 21.97% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $521.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +28.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APHA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

