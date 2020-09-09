Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $4.51, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $116.52 million, up 21.97% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $521.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +28.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5% lower within the past month. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.