Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $2.89, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 16.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APHA to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.71 million, up 73.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $406.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +45.45% and +128.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 346.43% lower within the past month. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.