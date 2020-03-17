Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.16, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 5.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 50.12% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 23.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 29.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APHA to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $95.71 million, up 73.25% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $406.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.82% and +128.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 57.14% lower. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

