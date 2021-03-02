Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $18.95, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 46.47% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.35 million, up 27.1% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $529.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -250% and +30.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

