Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $2.54, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 41.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 24.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 31.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, APHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $95.71 million, up 73.25% from the prior-year quarter.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $406.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.45% and +128.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 57.14% lower. APHA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

