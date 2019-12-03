Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $4.74, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77% in that time.

APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APHA to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.92 million, up 508.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $458.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +154.55% and +157.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.62% lower. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, APHA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.11.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

