Aphria Inc. (APHA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.29, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.54% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $99.49 million, up 3.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.