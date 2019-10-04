Aphria Inc. (APHA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $5.36, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 15, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 128.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $103.90 million, up 923.6% from the prior-year quarter.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $503.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +172.73% and +182.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, APHA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.71.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

in the coming trading sessions.

