Aphria Inc. (APHA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $7.12, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APHA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $119.39 million, up 30.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $532.73 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +31.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10% higher. APHA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

