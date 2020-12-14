Aphria Inc. (APHA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed at $7.88, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 46.78% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APHA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $119.93 million, up 31.24% from the year-ago period.

APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $514.48 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +26.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.82% lower. APHA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Aphria Inc. (APHA): Free Stock Analysis Report



