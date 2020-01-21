Aphria Earns a New GMP Certification to Aid Its European Expansion

It's about to get a lot easier for medical marijuana patients in Europe to buy their cannabis from Aphria (NYSE: APHA) by the end of the year. One of the company's subsidiaries, Avanti Rx Analytics recently earned a good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from the Malta Medicines Authority.

Malta might be a small island nation in the Mediterranean, but the certification allows the company to ship products to any European Union member state that permits medical marijuana sales.

Enough to go around

Aphria expects to begin making shipments of medical cannabis to CC Pharma GmbH, its German subsidiary, by the end of May. It's hard to say just how much cannabis Aphria will ship to the EU in the quarters ahead, but it's probably safe to assume the Canadian producer won't have trouble meeting demand.

Image source: Getty Images.

In Canada, Aphria boasts 2.4 million square feet of operating space that can produce up to 255,000 kilograms of cannabis annually. Unfortunately, the company only reported sales of 7,062 kilograms during the three months ended Nov. 30, 2019.

Enough profits ahead?

If Aphria's EU investments don't significantly boost the company's bottom line by the end of this calendar year, its stock price has a long way to tumble.

Aphria reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) that reached 1.9 million Canadian dollars during the company's fiscal second quarter. That's better than an adjusted loss, but it's hardly enough to justify the stock's recent $1.4 billion market cap.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.