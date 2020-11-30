Markets
APHA

Aphria Closes Acquisition Of SweetWater Brewing Company - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO, APHA) announced the company has closed the acquisition of SW Brewing Company, LLC. The unitholders of SweetWater received $250 million in cash and $50 million in Aphria stock at closing. Aphria financed the cash component of the purchase price under the agreement through available cash on hand, including the recently raised funds under its At-the-Market equity program.

Irwin Simon, CEO, said: "We look forward to expanding our addressable market and leveraging SweetWater's existing infrastructure to accelerate Aphria's entry into the U.S. ahead of federal legalization of cannabis to fuel sustainable profitable growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular