Aphria Closes Acquisition Of SweetWater Brewing Company - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO, APHA) announced the company has closed the acquisition of SW Brewing Company, LLC. The unitholders of SweetWater received $250 million in cash and $50 million in Aphria stock at closing. Aphria financed the cash component of the purchase price under the agreement through available cash on hand, including the recently raised funds under its At-the-Market equity program.

Irwin Simon, CEO, said: "We look forward to expanding our addressable market and leveraging SweetWater's existing infrastructure to accelerate Aphria's entry into the U.S. ahead of federal legalization of cannabis to fuel sustainable profitable growth."

