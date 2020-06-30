Aphria Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APHA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aphria Inc (Symbol: APHA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.35, changing hands as high as $4.36 per share. Aphria Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APHA's low point in its 52 week range is $1.95 per share, with $7.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.