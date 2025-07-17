APH Trades Near 52-Week High: Should Investors Still Buy the Stock?

Amphenol APH shares closed at $100.55 on Wednesday, very close to the 52-week high of $101, which it hit on July 15, 2025. APH shares have jumped 44.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Connectors industry and Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 42.7% and 8.4%, respectively.



APH has outperformed its closest peers, including CommScope COMM, TE Connectivity TEL and Sensata Technologies Holding ST, in the year-to-date period. Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding, CommScope and TE Connectivity have returned 13.5%, 44.2% and 23.4%, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is currently trading above the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, is APH stock still a buy right now? Let’s analyze.

Amphenol’s Strong Portfolio to Boost Prospects

Amphenol’s expanding portfolio of fiber optic, power, antenna and sensor technologies continues to gain traction across datacom, aerospace and defense markets. Strong, broad-based demand is expected to support further sequential growth. The company projects second-quarter 2025 sales to rise in the high-single-digit range, backed by solid order momentum. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.97 billion, up 37.63% year over year.



Rising AI workloads and cloud infrastructure upgrades are fueling demand for high-speed interconnects. This momentum is expected to support the Communications Solutions segment, which grew 91% year over year in the first quarter to $2.41 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.48 billion, indicating continued strength across datacom and mobile infrastructure.



Defense spending and next-gen aircraft programs are boosting demand for APH’s ruggedized connectors and power systems. These trends are likely to sustain growth in the Harsh Environment Solutions segment, which grew 38% in the last reported quarter to $1.27 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.32 billion for the second quarter.



Electrification in transportation and rising electronic content in medical devices are driving the adoption of Amphenol’s cable assemblies and sensor-based systems. These drivers are expected to support steady growth in the Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment, which rose 5% year over year in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter segment revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion.



Amphenol’s deep portfolio and diversified end markets continue to reinforce long-term growth prospects.

Strategic Acquisitions Drive Amphenol’s Prospects

Amphenol continues to expand its portfolio and market reach through targeted acquisitions across communications, medical and defense verticals. In 2024, buyouts contributed 8% to revenues. Over the past nine quarters, the company has completed around 15 acquisitions, making acquisitions a key catalyst in its long-term strategy.



The May 2024 acquisition of CIT extended Amphenol’s presence across defense, aerospace and industrial markets. Lutze added momentum to its industrial portfolio by expanding high-technology interconnect offerings.



The acquisition of CommScope’s Andrew business strengthened Amphenol’s position in mobile infrastructure, adding base station antennas and distributed antenna systems. The deal is expected to add roughly 9 cents to 2025 earnings and serves as a key driver for the communications segment’s growth. LifeSync, acquired in the same quarter, brought in a $100 million medical interconnect portfolio, reinforcing Amphenol’s foothold in healthcare applications.

APH Offers Positive Q2 Guidance

Amphenol offered positive second-quarter 2025 guidance. Earnings are expected between 64 cents and 66 cents per share. Sales are projected in the range of $4.90 billion to $5 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 53.49% growth over the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.67 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days and indicating 41.27% growth year over year.

Valuation: Amphenol Stock Trades at a Premium

Amphenol shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of C. In terms of the forward 12-month Price-to-Earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 35.87X, higher than the sector’s average of 27.64X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock appears expensive compared with peers like CommScope, TE Connectivity and Sensata Technologies Holding. Shares of CommScope, TE Connectivity and Sensata Technologies Holding are trading at a P/E ratio of 7.28X, 19.90X and 9.19X, respectively.

Conclusion

Amphenol’s diversified end-market exposure, expanding interconnect portfolio and strong acquisition execution continue to support solid growth visibility. Backed by robust guidance, accelerating segment-level momentum and disciplined execution, APH remains well-positioned to deliver durable earnings growth. While valuation appears rich, consistent outperformance and scale advantages justify the premium.



APH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

