APH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.74, changing hands as low as $97.28 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $83.78 per share, with $110.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.61. The APH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.