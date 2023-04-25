APH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.14, changing hands as low as $75.78 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $61.67 per share, with $82.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.79. The APH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

