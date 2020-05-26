APH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.28, changing hands as high as $94.48 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $63.05 per share, with $110.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.93. The APH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.